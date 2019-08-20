Hearthstone: The 8 Best Epics to craft from Saviors of Uldum

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3 // 20 Aug 2019, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It has been 2 weeks since the release of Hearthstone's newest expansion, Saviors of Uldum. The meta is still settling but there have been some incredible cards some which failed to make an impression.

It's quite frustrating how Blizzard hasn't come up with a duplicate Epic rule yet as they did with Legendaries. You can open a lot of duplicate Epics from packs still. Still, there have been quite a few Epic rarity cards that have proven to be very strong.

Check out our guide for crafting Legendaries from the expansion. There are some great meme cards such as Mogu Cultist and Desert Obelisk, but they're not worth crafting really. Here are 8 of the best Epic cards to craft from the set which work well competitively and on their own.

#8 Diseased Vulture

Zoolock is a deck archetype which has never really gone away. It has never been very overpowered either but still continues to get support. Diseased Vulture is a great addition to Warlock's pool of cards.

Taking damage with Flame Imp, Crystallizer and the new Neferset Thrasher can bring you a huge board of 3-cost minions. If your opponent can't remove them, they're in for a beating.

Craft this card if you're interested in playing a Zoo type of deck.

Take enough damage and build a board like this

#7 Psychopomp

Advertisement

This Priest card is surprisingly good. Psychopomp can resurrect any minion and give it "Reborn", which will bring it back to 1 health after it dies. It's incredibly powerful with cards such as Injured Blademaster, Injured Tol'vir and even small cards such as Northshire Cleric.

The Reborn mechanic works incredibly well with Priest. They can heal up minions after they have died and come back with 1 health to full health or even partially. If Priest gets bigger minions or strong neutral minions to support it, Psychopomp will become even more powerful.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

1 / 4 NEXT