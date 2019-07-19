Hearthstone: The League of Explorers cards are back and more interesting than ever

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 19 Jul 2019, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hearthstone/Blizzard

Blizzard had announced Saviors of Uldum at the beginning of July. Saviors of Uldum is the second expansion of 2019 and will be released on 6 August. It will also be available in Standard and stick around till 2021.

When Blizzard released the cinematic trailer of Saviors of Uldum, the characters from the 2015 League of Explorers set were confirmed to return. Reno Jackson, Elise Starseeker (who will be featured for the third time in an expansion), Sir Finley and Brann Bronzebeard return to Hearthstone but this time, with a twist.

Blizzard is featuring the "if you have no duplicates" mechanic once more, which we first saw in the original Reno Jackson card. We also saw variants of it in Mean Streets of Gadgetzan where Priest, Mage and Warlock got cards of those type and the neutral Kazakus.

#1. Sir Finley of the Sands

Sir Finley is a Paladin Legendary this time around

A Paladin legendary this time around, Sir Finley has a very strong effect for his cost. You can discover upgraded hero powers from any of the nine classes, including Paladin. An aggressive no-duplicate Paladin deck is very strong with most of the hero powers.

Upgraded Hero Powers

#2. Reno the Relicologist

Reno is a Mage Legendary this time

Returning with the same stats and cost, Reno the Relicologist is not as strong as the original Reno Jackson card. He is superb with control mages, giving you a board clear and a body. It's hard to say if it's worth building a deck around him.

#3. Dinotamer Brann

Brann is a Hunter Legendary this time around

Advertisement

Dinotamer Brann is probably the strongest card of the lot. For 7 mana, you can get stats worth 10/12. King Krush is very slow to play on his own, but building a deck around Brann for that 8/8 charge is very strong. In wild, you can combine with the old Brann for 10 mana and summon 2 King Krushes.

#4. Elise the Enlightened

Elise is a Druid Legendary this time around

At first glance, Elise's effect doesn't seem very strong. However, there is a lot of combo potential that can be seen with this card. Malygos Druid is the most common combo Druid made even easier in Wild. There are still many Druid cards to be revealed so we will know the true power of Elise once they are out and we see the synergy with existing cards.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.