Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5 is easily one of the most annoying issues you will encounter while trying to either download or update the game. The "Can't install" error is nothing new for PS5. In fact, this issue has persisted since the console's launch back in 2020, making the process of downloading quite finicky on Sony's latest console hardware.

Despite several system updates the console has received over the last few years, the "Can't install" error has yet to be fully addressed on PS5. And with the recent Helldivers 2 title update on the PS5, it seems the error has once again started rearing its ugly head for some players.

Fortunately, the "Can't install" error can be very easily fixed if you tinker a bit with PS5's console settings and keep a few things in mind before initiating a download on your console. Here's how you can potentially fix the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5.

Possible fixes for Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5

Here are some of the possible fixes for the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5:

Check your internet connection

The most common and usual suspect for the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5 is a faulty internet connection. You see, PSN (short for PlayStation Network) often suffers from connectivity issues, resulting in errors ranging from multiplayer games and game modes not working to the aforementioned problem with game downloads and updates.

However, this issue can also occur if your ISP is having a maintenance downtime or your PS5 isn't properly connected with your local internet connection. While I would recommend using an ethernet cable at all times, especially if you use your PS5 for competitive online games, Wi-Fi works just fine.

For the best online connectivity, make sure your PS5 has access to the fastest Wi-Fi band, which would be 5 Ghz (if your router supports it).

Restore licenses

One thing that has helped me get past the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5 and other such download-related issues in the past is restoring the licenses. It might seem like an odd fix since restoring licenses simply refreshes your PSN games library, but it somehow always helps rectify the errors I usually get while downloading large games on my console.

Restoring licenses is also effective if you're having trouble with downloading a game update or DLC. The process of restoring licenses on your PS5 is very simple. Just head to Users and Accounts > Others > Restore licenses.

The license restoration process might take a while, depending on the number of games you have in your PSN library, but it usually doesn't take more than a couple of minutes. I also recommend restarting your PS5 once before you resume downloading your game or update file.

Rebuild the database

If restoring licenses doesn't help fix the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5, you might need to rebuild your console's database before you can resume your downloads. While rebuilding your console's database might sound quite intimidating for someone new to the PlayStation ecosystem, it's really not that difficult to do.

Rebuilding the database basically wipes all the redundant files off of your PS5's storage and memory, which in turn helps fix software-related issues you might be facing with the console. Rebuilding the database is quite easy and doesn't take more than a minute to complete.

Here's how you can rebuild your PS5's database:

Shut down your PS5.

Press and hold the power button on your PS5 for a few seconds until you hear two beeps .

. After the second beep, let go of the power button, and you will land on the PS5's safe mode menu.

menu. Connect your DualSense controller via a USB cable, and navigate to the Rebuild database option at the bottom of the menu.

Once you select Rebuild database, it will reboot your console once and should potentially fix any of the down-related issues you are having on your PS5.

Restart the download from scratch

Lastly, in cases where the above-mentioned fixes don't help with the Helldivers 2 "Can't install" error on PS5, you will need to start the download from scratch after a fresh reboot of the console. If it's an update, redownloading it shouldn't take too long since most title updates for Helldivers 2 are usually within the range of one to three gigabytes.

However, if you are having problems downloading the game, it can take quite a long time based on your connection speed. That's why I'm only recommending this step as the last resort.