PlayStation 5 "Can't install" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Since arriving in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 has received several updates to address the many issues with its UI system software and other aspects. However, despite the high volume of system updates, Sony's latest console hardware still regularly exhibits anomalies.

Among the plethora of issues is the "Can't install" error, which can pop up randomly when downloading a new game, update, or DLC. This problem has been prevalent since the console's arrival and is easily one of the most annoying errors.

This issue can pop up anytime you're downloading (or even uploading) anything on your PlayStation 5. Furthermore, putting the console in rest mode doesn't circumvent the problem. Fortunately, there are quite a few ways to avoid or even potentially fix the "Can't install" error permanently on PS5.

Here's a comprehensive guide on the "Can't install" error on PlayStation 5, discussing the possible reasons behind it, potential fixes, and more.

What are the possible reasons behind the "Can't install" error on PlayStation 5?

The most common factor that can trigger this issue is a faulty internet connection. Other reasons include insufficient storage for installation, licenses for expiring DLCs, and more.

This issue can also pop up during pre-load, with server-side errors being quite common on PlayStation 4. Fortunately, it isn't as frequent on the PS5 and tends to appear in games with multiple DLCs.

How to fix the "Can't install" error on PlayStation 5?

While the "Can't install" error can be quite annoying, especially when downloading or pre-loading a game, there are some easy fixes to circumvent and potentially prevent it from resurfacing. Here are a few easy methods to fix the "Can't install" error on the PlayStation 5 console:

Restart download

The first step is to navigate to the Downloads section via your PS5 dashboard and retry the download. Retrying a download usually fixes the error, albeit temporarily. Note that you might need to repeat the process multiple times until the download finishes.

Restart the download from scratch

If retrying the download doesn't fix the error, you might need to delete the downloaded game data from your console and start from scratch. While it can be tedious, especially with the increasing file size of most AAA releases nowadays, this is the only way to complete a pending download on your console.

As a side note, we recommend restarting the PS5 before performing a fresh download.

Restoring licenses

Another temporary fix to circumvent the "Can't install" error on PS is to restore licenses. You can restore game licenses by entering settings and selecting Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses. This process refreshes digital game licenses and should potentially fix the issue of halted or corrupted downloads on your PlayStation 5.

Rebuild database

Lastly, if all else fails, you might need to rebuild your console's database, which can be a bit tricky. Rebuilding the database requires you to enter the safe mode, which can be done by shutting down the PS5 and holding the power button until you hear two beeps (15-20 seconds).

After entering the safe mode, you must connect your DualSense controller to the PS5 via the USB cable, navigate to the Rebuild Database option, and press enter. Rebuilding the database on PS5 usually requires no more than 10 seconds, but it can take a bit more depending on the amount of games installed on your PlayStation 5.