How to fix "Queued for download" error on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is almost three years old at this point, and although the console has been out for that long, there are still quite a few kinks that still haven't been ironed out, and it can be pretty frustrating for players to deal with. While Sony has released several major firmware updates for the console over the last few years, the dreaded "Queued for download" error is still prevalent. The Queued for download error happens whenever a user tries to download a new game or update a file. This can occur for game updates and system updates, which can be pretty frustrating for players who want to play a new game on their shiny new console.

The worst aspect of this error is that it can pop up almost anytime and has no specific trigger associated with it. Fortunately, there are quite a few ways players can quickly mitigate this error and even prevent it from happening. It should be mentioned that while none of these fixes are alternatives to an official spot from PlayStation, they act as temporary solutions to the issue until PlayStation finally deploys a dedicated fix for the Queued for download error.

Here's how you can quickly fix the "Queued for download" error on PlayStation 5

The Queued for download error can occur for many reasons, including PSN server outage, poor internet connectivity, compatibility issues with Wi-Fi or the ethernet cable, and even issues with game licenses on the console. Most of these errors can be easily rectified and do not require hard resetting the PlayStation 5.

There are three essential methods to fix the Queued for download error on the PlayStation 5, this includes:

Checking PSN server status: It is very much possible that PSN might face an outage right when you start downloading a game or boot up your console. You can always check the status of PSN on PlayStation's official website to check whether the service is under maintenance or is facing some form of an outage.

It is very much possible that PSN might face an outage right when you start downloading a game or boot up your console. You can always check the status of PSN on PlayStation's official website to check whether the service is under maintenance or is facing some form of an outage. Checking your console's internet connectivity: If PSN is up and live and you're still unable to download your game or update files, you should check your internet connectivity (Wi-Fi or ethernet connection) to see if your ISP is having issues. You can also try switching between network types, i.e., if you are on Wi-Fi, try connecting your console via a LAN cable, or if you're connected via an ethernet cable, then try disconnecting it and connecting your console to your home Wi-Fi.

If PSN is up and live and you're still unable to download your game or update files, you should check your internet connectivity (Wi-Fi or ethernet connection) to see if your ISP is having issues. You can also try switching between network types, i.e., if you are on Wi-Fi, try connecting your console via a LAN cable, or if you're connected via an ethernet cable, then try disconnecting it and connecting your console to your home Wi-Fi. Restarting the download from scratch: If your internet connection and PSN are both working as intended, but you cannot download your game, try canceling the download, restarting your console, and downloading the game or updating the file again. You must have enough space on your SSD before downloading an update or a new game; running out of storage can also halt downloads if the console cannot allocate adequate storage space for the game files.

If your internet connection and PSN are both working as intended, but you cannot download your game, try canceling the download, restarting your console, and downloading the game or updating the file again. You must have enough space on your SSD before downloading an update or a new game; running out of storage can also halt downloads if the console cannot allocate adequate storage space for the game files. Restoring licenses: Lastly, you can try restoring licenses, which takes 1-5 minutes, depending on the number of games and DLCs in your library. You can restore game licenses by entering settings and selecting Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses. This process refreshes all your DLC and game licenses and should potentially fix the issue of halted downloads on the PlayStation 5.

If none of these methods help you fix the Queued for download error on your PlayStation 5, you might need to reset your console. Fortunately, resetting the PlayStation 5 does not take nearly as long as the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro, which used to take upwards of an hour to initialize the console storage fully.

The PlayStation 5, on the other hand, takes less than 15 minutes, which is a massive boon if you're ever required to reset the console.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes