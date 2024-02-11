Helldivers 2: How to ping and mark locations on the map

Pinging is one of the best communication features in Helldivers 2 that will let you have an easier time coordinating with the rest of your team. It lets your team stay alert as you look to take objectives or defeat a particularly difficult foe.

However, some players are facing trouble making the most of the pinging system in the game. While it’s not the trickiest thing to use, the game is not exactly clear on how you can go about making the most of it.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to make the most of the ping and location marking system in the game.

How to make the most of Ping in Helldivers 2

To be able to use the Ping system and communicate with the rest of your team in Helldivers 2, here are a few things that you will be able to do:

On PC:

When you are playing the title on PC, you will be required to press Q and then move your mouse around to search for the location that you want to ping. Once you get the spot, click on the designated location, and you will have successfully pinged the spot.

On PS5:

If you are enjoying the place on the PS5, you will be able to ping a location by pressing R1 + D-Pad Up. Make sure you are pointing at the location when pressing the buttons.

A Ping will remain for six seconds on the map, so look to strategize around it.

How to mark a location on the minimap in Helldivers 2

You will be able to mark a particular location on the map by doing the following:

On PC:

PC players will be able to mark something on the map by first pressing Tab, which will open up the minimap. Then, move the cursor around the map and look for the location you want to mark. Once you find it, you will need to click the left mouse button to press the marker.

On PS5:

On the PS5, you will need to click the touchpad and open the minimap. Then, use your joystick to the location you want to mark. Press the X button to place the marker on the minimap.

Unlike pings, markers are permanent till you reach the point or till you remove it.