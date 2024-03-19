Helldivers 2: “Loadout Reset” bug explained and possible fixes

Helldivers 2 players are encountering a new performance bug that resets their characters' loadouts in the game. This glitch is making the game act like you have not played it before, and you are forced to reset your character's loadout and their voice all over again.

Some players have even pointed out that their titles and armor were also getting reset. They have had to re-customize a lot of things about their character from scratch.

This seems to be one of the more annoying bugs in the shooter right now, and a fair number of players have faced it.

What is the “Loadout Reset” bug in Helldivers 2?

The Loadout Reset bug started with Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.102, which was released on March 12, 2024. The error is not platform-specific; both PC and PS5 users have encountered it.

According to some community members, when the bug occurs, your character's loadout and the voice that you set for them get reset. However, some have also reported that these two are not the only things that are getting reset.

In some cases, you will also have your character’s armor and title reset. This will force you to remake a lot of the things that you have previously set for your character.

Can you fix the “Loadout Reset” bug in Helldivers 2?

What makes the Loadout Reset bug in Helldivers 2 annoying to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent fixes or solutions for it. The best thing to do is to wait for a patch from the developers to root out the cause.

However, there are a few workarounds that you can try to deal with the reset error temporarily:

1) Restart the game

The first thing you can do is restart Helldivers 2 a couple of times to see if you are getting your character back again. While this may not seem like much of a fix, many players have stated that restarting the game a couple of times seems to temporarily deal with the issue.

Expand Tweet

2) Restart your system

If restarting the game a couple of times does not work for you, try restarting your PS5 or PC to see if it deals with the error.

3) Scan and fix files

PC players can use their Steam client to scan and fix any broken files in the installation directory. First, make your way to Steam Library and select the game. Go to Properties, Local Files, and then “Verify File Integrity”.

This will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.