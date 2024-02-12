Helldivers 2 “Mic not working” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 is having issues with its in-game Voice Chat, as players are now complaining that their mic is not working when they are in a lobby. It’s one of the more common issues that the player base is facing at the moment, and there is no permanent solution that will fix it. This problem is from the developers’ end, and the best fix will always be to wait for them to patch it out. However, there are a few workarounds that you can try to temporarily solve it.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will go over some steps you can take to deal with the Voice Chat issues in the shooter.

How to fix “Mic not working” in Helldivers 2

Here are a few things you can do to deal with the voice chat error in Helldivers 2:

1) Update your audio drivers

The first thing you need to do to try and fix the issue is to update your system’s audio drivers. Here are some steps to do this:

Make your way to Device Manager from the Windows menu and then search for Audio Inputs and Outputs.

Once you are in, pick the Mic and Speaker Drives by right-clicking on them.

Now, you will get the option to update the drivers for your hardware.

Click on Update Divers, and a process will start, which will automatically download and install the latest driver versions for you.

Once the process is complete, restart your system and then log into the game to see if the issue is solved.

2) Make sure that your audio settings are not on mute

The issue can happen because your game has accidentally put the mic audio on mute. To fix it, check the Voice Chat settings by making your way to the options menu and then entering the Audio tab located below.

Make your way to Voice Chat, and you will be able to set it to the Open Microphone option. This should likely solve the issue if it was caused after the mic was accidentally placed on mute.

3) Wait for a patch

Helldivers 2 has been facing performance issues ever since its launch. Arrowhead Game Studios is periodically putting out fixes, and they are likely to address the audio issues in a future update. Hence, make sure that you keep the title updated at all times.

4) Reach out to their support team

If the audio issues seem to be persisting, you can reach out to Arrowhead Support for help. The support team will personally look into the problem for you.