Helldivers 2 “GameGuard Error code 1013”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2’s Kernel-level anti-cheat, nProtect GameGuard, seems to be creating more problems than solving them. Much like Valorant’s Vanguard, GameGuard is a highly intrusive software that goes through every file on your PC to know if you are using cheats and mods.

While it’s a great step towards preventing hackers in the game, GameGard seems to be detecting the wrong files and treating them as hacks.

Players using third-party applications to improve the game’s performance seem to be affected the most. It’s quite an annoying performance issue to deal with, which currently does not have any solution that you will be able to opt into.

However, below are some temporary workarounds that you can attempt to deal with error code 1013 in Helldivers 2.

Do note that these are temporary fixes that may not prove effective to everyone.

How to fix the “GameGuard Error code 1013” in Helldivers 2

To deal with the anti-cheat error in the game, here are a couple of things that you can try:

1) Close the third-party applications that are being detected

Third-party software that improves gameplay, like VPNs and WTFast, seem to be getting detected as hacks by GameGuard. So, if you are looking to log into the game, try disabling or even going as far as uninstalling these applications.

Once you are done, try logging in back to the game.

2) Temporarily disable your Antivirus

Your system’s Antivirus software can also be the culprit, which is interfering with how GameGuard works. So try disabling it if the error keeps popping up for you.

To do this, go to your Windows Settings > Privacy & Security > Windows Security tab > Virus and Threat Protection > Manage Settings.

Once you are on the Settings page, you can disable the Real Time Protection options. Now, try making your way back into the game to see if that has fixed the problem.

3) Wait for a patch

Helldivers 2 has been having a fair bit of performance issues ever since it was released. Arrowhead Game Studios periodically deploys updates that deal with some of the major issues in the game. So, one of the future updates will likely address the GameGuard issues that many seem to be facing.

So make sure that you keep the game updated at all times, as one of these patches is likely going to fix Helldivers 2's 1013 error for you.

