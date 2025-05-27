Helldivers 2 patch notes: Everything improved with patch 01.003.003 (May 27, 2025)

Released last year, third-person action shooter Helldivers 2 is still receiving regular updates, adding more playable content. The game also saw a massive spike in player count with the recent patch 01.003.000. To improve the performance and address every prevailing glitch and bug, Helldivers 2 recently got another patch.

Ad

Here are the full patch notes, as revealed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

Full patch notes for Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.003

The latest patch for Helldivers 2 aims to fix performance issues (Image via PlayStation)

Armor Passive Change

Ad

Trending

After hard-fought battles on Super Earth, our Masters of Ceremony have become more grizzled and stronger. With their limbs not suffering any breakages, Helldivers adorned with these armors are finding themselves able to reload faster and punch harder.

We have been monitoring your feedback in regards to armors and their passives. We have made some adjustments to the Masters of Ceremony armors, adding 2 extra perks:

Increased Reload Speed of primary weapons by 30%

Increased Melee Damage by 50%

Ad

We will monitor sentiment around this and assess going forward

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-locks:

Fix a crash caused by browsing and interacting with the weapon customization menu too quickly

Fixed crash that could occur when exiting a 'Take down overship' mission after joining mid session

Fixed crash that could occur when joining an ongoing 'Repel invasion fleet' mission

Fix for another crash that could occur in "Repel invasion fleet" mission

Fix for crash related to audio

Fixed crash that could occur when dropping into a game that is transitioning back to ship

Ad

Enemies:

Leviathans no longer targets power generators in defense missions

Fixed an issue with enemy pathing on the military uplink objective

Weapons and Stratagems

Fix weapons not reloading after switching equipment while holding an active stratagem ball

Fixed ship damage to shields held by traitors

Miscellaneous Fixes

Improved stability on city-missions featuring a Leviathan

Fixed players sometimes disconnecting when multiple Leviathans were present in the mission

Fixed issue where due to illuminate interference, time was offset incorrectly on Super Earth clocks

Fixed an issue with friendly & enemy pathing around the Shuttlebay location

Helldivers should no longer be branded traitors from civilians willingly stepping on mines

Ad

For more guides and updates regarding Helldivers 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.