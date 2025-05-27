Helldivers 2 patch notes: Everything improved with patch 01.003.003 (May 27, 2025)

Released last year, third-person action shooter Helldivers 2 is still receiving regular updates, adding more playable content. The game also saw a massive spike in player count with the recent patch 01.003.000. To improve the performance and address every prevailing glitch and bug, Helldivers 2 recently got another patch.
Here are the full patch notes, as revealed by Arrowhead Game Studios.
Full patch notes for Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.003
Armor Passive Change
After hard-fought battles on Super Earth, our Masters of Ceremony have become more grizzled and stronger. With their limbs not suffering any breakages, Helldivers adorned with these armors are finding themselves able to reload faster and punch harder.
We have been monitoring your feedback in regards to armors and their passives. We have made some adjustments to the Masters of Ceremony armors, adding 2 extra perks:
- Increased Reload Speed of primary weapons by 30%
- Increased Melee Damage by 50%
We will monitor sentiment around this and assess going forward
Fixes
Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-locks:
- Fix a crash caused by browsing and interacting with the weapon customization menu too quickly
- Fixed crash that could occur when exiting a 'Take down overship' mission after joining mid session
- Fixed crash that could occur when joining an ongoing 'Repel invasion fleet' mission
- Fix for another crash that could occur in "Repel invasion fleet" mission
- Fix for crash related to audio
- Fixed crash that could occur when dropping into a game that is transitioning back to ship
Enemies:
- Leviathans no longer targets power generators in defense missions
- Fixed an issue with enemy pathing on the military uplink objective
Weapons and Stratagems
- Fix weapons not reloading after switching equipment while holding an active stratagem ball
- Fixed ship damage to shields held by traitors
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Improved stability on city-missions featuring a Leviathan
- Fixed players sometimes disconnecting when multiple Leviathans were present in the mission
- Fixed issue where due to illuminate interference, time was offset incorrectly on Super Earth clocks
- Fixed an issue with friendly & enemy pathing around the Shuttlebay location
- Helldivers should no longer be branded traitors from civilians willingly stepping on mines
