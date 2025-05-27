  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Helldivers 2 patch notes: Everything improved with patch 01.003.003 (May 27, 2025)

Helldivers 2 patch notes: Everything improved with patch 01.003.003 (May 27, 2025)

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 27, 2025 13:46 GMT
Latest patch for Helldivers 2 is now live (Image via PlayStation)
Latest patch for Helldivers 2 is now live (Image via PlayStation)

Released last year, third-person action shooter Helldivers 2 is still receiving regular updates, adding more playable content. The game also saw a massive spike in player count with the recent patch 01.003.000. To improve the performance and address every prevailing glitch and bug, Helldivers 2 recently got another patch.

Ad

Here are the full patch notes, as revealed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

Full patch notes for Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.003

The latest patch for Helldivers 2 aims to fix performance issues (Image via PlayStation)
The latest patch for Helldivers 2 aims to fix performance issues (Image via PlayStation)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Armor Passive Change

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After hard-fought battles on Super Earth, our Masters of Ceremony have become more grizzled and stronger. With their limbs not suffering any breakages, Helldivers adorned with these armors are finding themselves able to reload faster and punch harder.

We have been monitoring your feedback in regards to armors and their passives. We have made some adjustments to the Masters of Ceremony armors, adding 2 extra perks:

  • Increased Reload Speed of primary weapons by 30%
  • Increased Melee Damage by 50%
Ad

We will monitor sentiment around this and assess going forward

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-locks:

  • Fix a crash caused by browsing and interacting with the weapon customization menu too quickly
  • Fixed crash that could occur when exiting a 'Take down overship' mission after joining mid session
  • Fixed crash that could occur when joining an ongoing 'Repel invasion fleet' mission
  • Fix for another crash that could occur in "Repel invasion fleet" mission
  • Fix for crash related to audio
  • Fixed crash that could occur when dropping into a game that is transitioning back to ship
Ad

Enemies:

  • Leviathans no longer targets power generators in defense missions
  • Fixed an issue with enemy pathing on the military uplink objective

Weapons and Stratagems

  • Fix weapons not reloading after switching equipment while holding an active stratagem ball
  • Fixed ship damage to shields held by traitors

Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Improved stability on city-missions featuring a Leviathan
  • Fixed players sometimes disconnecting when multiple Leviathans were present in the mission
  • Fixed issue where due to illuminate interference, time was offset incorrectly on Super Earth clocks
  • Fixed an issue with friendly & enemy pathing around the Shuttlebay location
  • Helldivers should no longer be branded traitors from civilians willingly stepping on mines
Ad

For more guides and updates regarding Helldivers 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications