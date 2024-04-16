Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 official patch notes: Bug fixes, Ground Breaker armor buff, and more

Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 is now live on PlayStation 5 and PC, and while the new patch is quite small in size, it comes with some significant changes to weapon balancing, Major Order display function, and more. Apart from the usual suite of bug fixes and stability improvements, the new update also changes the Ground Breaker armor set to function as it was initially advertised.

Helldivers 2's release wasn't particularly stellar, with server and stability issues resulting in a rather rough first impression on players. However, over the last couple of months, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has made significant changes to the game via post-release updates.

The latest update keeps the trend of introducing improvements and fixes to the game, while also making balance changes based on community feedback. Here's a look at Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 official patch notes.

Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 official patch notes

The biggest change in Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 is to the Ground Breaker armor set, which was added to the game with the recently released Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond. While initially, the armor set looked to be working as intended, keen-eyed players soon found out that it came with the wrong passive bonus that was advertised in the Warbond.

Expand Tweet

With the latest patch installed, the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor set finally has the correct passive, i.e., the Engineering Kit. That being said, here's the official patch notes for Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203:

Overview

Fixes to armor passive.

Various improvements to stability.

Gameplay

CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.

Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.

Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.

Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.

Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.

Major orders should now properly display text.

While Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 fixes most of the gameplay-related problems introduced with the previous update, there are still a handful of technical issues that are yet to be addressed. Here's a list of all the known issues in Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203:

Known Issues

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Certain weapons like Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.

Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Expand Tweet

Players can expect these issues to get addressed in future updates for Helldivers 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback