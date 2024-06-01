Helldivers 2 update 1.000.305: Enemy spawn fix, stability improvements, and more

Helldivers 2's latest update is live on all platforms and comes with a crucial fix for an enemy spawn bug in the Endurance Peace order mission. While the last few updates for Helldivers have been quite substantial, adding balance changes for the new Warbond weapons, Stratagems, and the optional PSN login, the recent update is on the lighter end of the scale.

Instead of any major balance changes or new features, the latest title update only adds a specific fix for one of the order missions, which most players reported was bugged following the previous update. Apart from the bug fix, the update introduces some under-the-hood optimizations.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Helldivers 2 1.000.305.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.305 official patch notes

Apart from the order mission fix, the patch notes for Helldiver 2 update 1.000.305 come with an updated list of common issues that players have reported based on the previous title update (1.000.304). The issues mentioned in the "Known Issues" section are either introduced by the latest update or are being worked on for a future update.

Here's a look at the fixes and known issues in Helldivers 2's latest update, version 1.000.305:

Fixes

Fixed an issue causing enemies to spawn on the drill during the Operation: Enduring Peace order mission.

Known Issues

Players may not have the option to send, accept, or decline friend requests.

Players may not have the option to Block other players.

Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.

Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.

AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state as intended.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.

"Hand Carts" Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.

Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.

Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Despite a rather tumultuous launch, Helldivers 2 ended up being one of the best-selling games for the current generation of PlayStation. Its success can mostly be attributed to its engaging gameplay mechanics, robust multiplayer systems, and solid post-launch support from Arrowhead.

