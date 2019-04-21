Here are 4 games Capcom might be working on after Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2 remake

Ada Wong in RE 2 remake

Capcom made its triumphant return back to AAA gaming in 2017 with Resident Evil 7 - which personally is one of my favourite videogames of all time, as well Monster Hunter World to the PS4, Xbox One and PC for the first time which received widespread positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Now in 2019, Resident Evil 2: Remake sold 4 million copies in just a month where Devil May Cry 5 is one of the highest rated game of this year so far.

In other words, Capcom is back and is taking slow and steady steps to reclaim its throne as one of the best publisher and developer in the gaming industry.

Here we discuss 4 games that Capcom might actually be working on next and would please its hardcore fans like nothing else.

#1 Resident Evil 8

RE 7

After a stellar Resident Evil 7, it's hard not to expect a sequel to the 2017's survival horror game. Capcom is indeed working on the next entry in this long-running series and hinted at multiple occasions that an 8th entry is indeed in development.

The most recent leaks make it even more obvious. AestheticGamer, a well known leaker known to provide correct Resident Evil news in the past, recently poured out some interesting tidbits about the upcoming Resident Evil 8.

According to him, RE 8 will be a direct sequel to RE7 and set in an abandoned island where the secret laboratory is located. It will focus on the player character discovering more about the creation of Evelinea and similar bio-weapons. Also, RE 8 will supposedly borrow elements from the critically acclaimed and my personal favourite RE 4, which is a benchmark in the series history.

By borrowing elements it probably means the game's vibe and setting. RE 8 is still in early stages of development and is presumably targetting next generation of consoles.

