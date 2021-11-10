Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story - Release date, platforms, and expected gameplay 

It came as quite a surprise to League of Legends fans when Riot Games recently announced their upcoming rhythm game, Hextech Mayhem.

The game will be released under the Riot Forge banner, which is the division that is handling the upcoming single-player RPG, Ruined King. And much like the RPG, Hextech Mayhem too will be set in the League of Legends universe and centered around the two Yordles, Ziggs, and Heimerdinger.

The objective of the game will be to play as Ziggs and create as much mayhem as possible. Heimerdinger will be acting as a foil, and it’s up to the players to maneuver Ziggs around various obstacles with the ultimate goal of creating the biggest bomb that the world has ever seen.

Hextech Mayhem: Release date and platforms

Hextech Mayhem will be developed by Choice Provisions under the Riot Forge banner. They are the same developers behind the BIT.TRIP video game series.

The title will be a first-of-its-kind rhythm game by Riot Games, which will be released on November 16 for PC as well as the Nintendo Switch. However, the Netflix release will be making its way a bit later, whose official date is not yet revealed by Riot.

Hextech Mayhem will be available on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, whereas Netflix subscribers will be able to play the game through the Netflix mobile app without any additional fee or purchases.

PC and Nintendo players who pre-order the game will also be able to receive additional rewards, including an exclusive Ruined Ziggs skin, which they can freely equip in-game.

Hextech Mayhem: Expected gameplay

As mentioned previously, the objective of Hextech Mayhem will be to maneuver Ziggs around a series of obstacles and help him create the biggest bomb in the world.

To help Ziggs achieve his goal, players will need to make him perform a series of jumps and attacks while sticking to the beat of the game’s rhythm music.

Hextech Mayhem will play out a lot like Choice Provisions’ BIT.TRIP Runner and Geometry Dash.

Heimerdinger will be playing the foil to Ziggs’ explosive escapades, and the Yordle will try everything in his arsenal to stop the madness.

