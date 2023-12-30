"Hey, Vi, wrote you a fight song": League of Legends LoLdle answers 542 (Sunday, December 31, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the December 31 questions have just been released. To triumphantly solve these perplexing riddles, players must possess a deep understanding of the multitude of emojis, quotes, splash arts, abilities, and other complex aspects linked to each LoL champion. Let's delve into the quote puzzle specifically crafted for December 31:

"Hey, Vi! Wrote you a fight song. Bet you’d love it."

All of the LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Garen, Seraphine, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 542nd edition (December 31, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 31 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Garen

Garen Quote: Seraphine

Seraphine Ability: Darius, Bonus : Q

Darius, : Q Emoji: Master Yi

Master Yi Splash art: Sivir, Bonus: Default Sivir

Garen, a highly skilled combatant in the realm of League of Legends, originates from the majestic region known as Demacia. This legendary warrior made his grand debut in 2010. It is quite probable that numerous gamers are well acquainted with Seraphine's renowned quote, as she holds a prominent status as a celebrated champion.

Darius is truly exceptional when it comes to his fighting abilities, making it effortless to understand his Q ability. Likewise, passionate fans should have no trouble deciphering Master Yi's emoji. Lastly, LoL enthusiasts will immediately recognize the default splash art of Sivir.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

The answers for the 543rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 1, 2024.