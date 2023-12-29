"Have you met my fleas?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 541 (Saturday, December 30, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the December 30 questions have just been released. To successfully unravel the enigmas presented in the recent version, players must possess a profound insight into the diverse array of emojis, quotations, splash arts, abilities, and various other intricacies associated with each LoL champion. Here's the quote puzzle for December 30:
"Have you met my fleas?"
All of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
LeBlanc, Twitch, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 541st edition (December 30, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 30 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: LeBlanc
- Quote: Twitch
- Ability: Lucian, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Milio
- Splash art: Kassadin, Bonus: Deep One Kassadin
LeBlanc, a striking presence in the exciting world of League of Legends, hails from the enduring land of Noxus. This iconic warrior first entered the game scene in 2010. Many gamers are likely familiar with Twitch's famous line, as he is a widely acknowledged champion.
Lucian possesses remarkable skills as an ADC champion, and discerning his Passive ability shouldn't be a struggle. Similarly, decoding Milio's emoji should be simple for ardent fans. Lastly, veterans will instantly identify the captivating Deep One splash art of Kassadin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
The answers for the 542nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 31, 2023.