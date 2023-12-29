"I bring a message for you all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 540 (Friday, December 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the December 29 questions have just been released. If you want to solve the puzzles in this game's latest version, you need to have a deep knowledge of each LoL champion's emojis, quotes, splash arts, abilities, and more. The December 29 edition of LoLdle comes with this quote puzzle:

"I bring a message for you all: a warning, a sigil. But first, I wanna see the sparkle flies."

All the December 29 LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Nasus, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 540th edition (December 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 29 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Nasus

Nasus Quote: Zoe

Zoe Ability: Ivern, Bonus : W

Ivern, : W Emoji: Ryze

Ryze Splash art: Graves, Bonus: Hired Gun Graves

Nasus, a formidable figure in the thrilling realm of League of Legends, originates from the timeless land of Shurima. This legendary hero made his debut in the game back in 2009. Most players will likely have come across Zoe's quote, as she is a cherished and widely recognized League of Legends champion.

Ivern is a formidable jungle champion, and players should easily be able to identify his W ability. Deciphering Ryze's emoji should also not be particularly challenging. Finally, recognizing the Hired Gun splash art of Graves should be equally easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan,Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan,Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

The answers for the 541st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 30, 2023.