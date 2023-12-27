"Let’s find some friends": League of Legends LoLdle answers 539 (Thursday, December 28, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's December 28 questions have just been released. If you wish to tackle the puzzles in this game's latest iteration, you must possess a deep understanding of each LoL champion's splash arts, abilities, emojis, quotes, and more. The December 28 edition of LoLdle comes with this quote riddle:
"Let’s find some friends."
All the December 28 LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Rakan, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 539th edition (December 28, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 28 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Rakan
- Quote: Amumu
- Ability: K’Sante, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Cassiopeia
- Splash art: Bel’Veth, Bonus: Default Bel’Veth
Rakan, a strong support character in the exciting world of League of Legends, hails from the enchanting land of Ionia. This champion first graced that game in 2017.
All seasoned players are expected to be familiar with Amumu's quote since this is a beloved and well-known champion. K’Sante, another renowned hero, possesses distinctive qualities that allow him to be easily recognized. This means answering the question related to this unit correctly won't be hard.
Gamers will have no trouble deciphering Cassiopeia's emoji. Finally, it should be effortless to recognize the default splash art of Bel’Veth.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
The answers for the 540th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 29, 2023.