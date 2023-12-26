"Some choose steel. Others, bullets": League of Legends LoLdle answers 538 (Wednesday, December 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 538th edition are now available. If you want to solve today's puzzles with ease, you have to possess extensive knowledge of each LoL champion's splash arts, abilities, emojis, quotes, and other related details. Within December 27's LoLdle, there's a quote enigma which says:

"Some choose steel. Others, bullets. Why not both?"

All of December 27's LoLdle answers have been provided in this article.

Yorick, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 538th edition (December 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 27 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Yorick

Yorick Quote: Samira

Samira Ability: Trundle, Bonus : Passive

Trundle, : Passive Emoji: Malphite

Malphite Splash art: Heimerdinger, Bonus: Hazmat Heimerdinger

Yorick, a formidable character in the world of League of Legends, originates from the mystical land known as Blessed Isles. This champion made his debut in the game in 2011. Those who have honed their skills through countless battles will undoubtedly be familiar with Samira's iconic line, while Trundle, another renowned champion, possesses traits that make him easily recognizable.

Moreover, players will not face any difficulty in decoding Malphite's emoji. Nonetheless, it can prove to be quite challenging to interpret Heimerdinger's Hazmat splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

The answers for the 539th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 28, 2023.