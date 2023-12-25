"Did I leave the Tridyminiumobulator on?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 537 (Tuesday, December 26, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 537th edition are now available. To successfully solve these puzzles, you must possess extensive insight into each LoL champion's emojis, splash arts, abilities, quotes, and other related details. Within the latest LoLdle lies a puzzle involving a quote:
"Did I leave the Tridyminiumobulator on?"
All of December 26's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Wukong, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 537th edition (December 26, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 26 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Wukong
- Quote: Heimerdinger
- Ability: Jhin, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Katarina
- Splash art: Master Yi, Bonus: Blood Moon Master Yi
Wukong is a prominent jungle unit within League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this champion debuted in 2011. Seasoned veterans will instantly recognize Heimerdinger's popular quote. Similarly, Jhin is a famous ADC champion, allowing players to quickly identify his ability.
However, they might struggle to decipher Katarina's emoji and Master Yi's Blood Moon splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
The answers for the 538th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 27, 2023,