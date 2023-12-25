"Did I leave the Tridyminiumobulator on?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 537 (Tuesday, December 26, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 537th edition are now available. To successfully solve these puzzles, you must possess extensive insight into each LoL champion's emojis, splash arts, abilities, quotes, and other related details. Within the latest LoLdle lies a puzzle involving a quote:

"Did I leave the Tridyminiumobulator on?"

All of December 26's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Wukong, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 537th edition (December 26, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 26 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Wukong

Wukong Quote: Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger Ability: Jhin, Bonus : Q

Jhin, : Q Emoji: Katarina

Katarina Splash art: Master Yi, Bonus: Blood Moon Master Yi

Wukong is a prominent jungle unit within League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this champion debuted in 2011. Seasoned veterans will instantly recognize Heimerdinger's popular quote. Similarly, Jhin is a famous ADC champion, allowing players to quickly identify his ability.

However, they might struggle to decipher Katarina's emoji and Master Yi's Blood Moon splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

