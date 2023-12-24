"They cannot fight the cold": League of Legends LoLdle answers 536 (Monday, December 25, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 536th edition have been released. To overcome the bewildering challenges in this edition, one must know every champion in League of Legends like the back of their hand. Additionally, it is crucial to be well-familiarized with the splash arts, emojis, abilities, and quotes associated with each LoL character.

That said, here's the quote from December 25's LoLdle:

"They cannot fight the cold."

All of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Yasuo, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 536th edition (December 25, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 25 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Yasuo

Yasuo Quote: Lissandra

Lissandra Ability: Rakan, Bonus : Q

Rakan, : Q Emoji: Draven

Draven Splash art: Nunu & Willump, Bonus: Nunu & WillumpNunu & Beelump

Within the captivating realm of League of Legends, there exists a champion named Yasuo who garners great admiration from players. His unwavering allegiance to the Ionia region and debut in 2013 serve as unmistakable markers for identifying his name. Today's quote is easy to connect with Lissandra.

A beloved pick for professional support players, Rekan's Q ability should be easily recognizable. When faced with Draven's emoji puzzle, players can use the clue provided to decipher it. Finally, the Nunu & Willump splash art featuring Nunu & Beelump brings an end to the latest series of puzzles.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

The answers for the 537th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 26, 2023.