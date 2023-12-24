"Nothing a little gunpowder won’t fix": League of Legends LoLdle answers 535 (Sunday, December 24, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 535th edition have been released. To conquer the perplexing puzzles of this edition, you must possess a profound understanding of each League of Legends champion. Furthermore, it is essential to be well-acquainted with each character's artwork, symbols, abilities, and catchphrases.

Here's the catchphrase from December 24's LoLdle:

"Nothing a little gunpowder won’t fix!"

All of today's LoLdle answers have been revealed below.

Twitch, Tristana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 535th edition (December 24, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 24 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Twitch

Twitch Quote: Tristana

Tristana Ability: Syndra, Bonus : R

Syndra, : R Emoji: Viktor

Viktor Splash art: Darius, Bonus: Crime City Nightmare Darius

In the realm of League of Legends, Twitch stands out as a highly revered champion among avid players. His affiliation with the Zaun region and his introduction in 2009 are telltale signs to recognize his name. As we delve deeper into the next puzzle, it's quite simple to attribute the quote to Tristana.

Syndra is a popular mid-lane choice among professional players, so recognizing her R ability should be simple. However, even with the provided clue, players may find themselves struggling when it comes to solving Viktor's emoji puzzle. Lastly, Darius's Crime City Nightmare splash art concludes the latest set of puzzles

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

The answers for the 536th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 25, 2023.