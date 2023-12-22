"My graveyard is full": League of Legends LoLdle answers 534 (Saturday, December 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 534th edition have been released. To unravel the intricate puzzles presented in this particular version, you must possess profound insight into all the League of Legends champions. Moreover, you must be familiar with every character's striking artwork, expressive symbols, unique powers, and memorable lines.
Here's the quote from December 23's LoLdle:
"My graveyard is full."
All of today's LoLdle answers have been given below.
Nautilus, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 534th edition (December 23, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 23 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Nautilus
- Quote: Yorick
- Ability: Kassadin, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Quinn
- Splash art: Warwick, Bonus: Urf the Manatee Warwick
Nautilus is one of the most prominent support champions among League of Legends enthusiasts. Furthermore, hints such as his Bilgewater region and the release date of 2012 make it easy to identify his name. Moving on, it can be difficult to attribute the quote to Yorick.
Since Kassadin is favored by numerous professional players, it should be straightforward to decipher his W ability. However, despite the hint, players might struggle to decipher Quinn's emoji puzzle. Lastly, Warwick's Urf the Manatee splash art is difficult to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
The answers for the 535th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 24, 2023.