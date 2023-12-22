"My graveyard is full": League of Legends LoLdle answers 534 (Saturday, December 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 534th edition have been released. To unravel the intricate puzzles presented in this particular version, you must possess profound insight into all the League of Legends champions. Moreover, you must be familiar with every character's striking artwork, expressive symbols, unique powers, and memorable lines.

Here's the quote from December 23's LoLdle:

"My graveyard is full."

All of today's LoLdle answers have been given below.

Nautilus, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 534th edition (December 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 23 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Nautilus

Nautilus Quote: Yorick

Yorick Ability: Kassadin, Bonus : W

Kassadin, : W Emoji: Quinn

Quinn Splash art: Warwick, Bonus: Urf the Manatee Warwick

Nautilus is one of the most prominent support champions among League of Legends enthusiasts. Furthermore, hints such as his Bilgewater region and the release date of 2012 make it easy to identify his name. Moving on, it can be difficult to attribute the quote to Yorick.

Since Kassadin is favored by numerous professional players, it should be straightforward to decipher his W ability. However, despite the hint, players might struggle to decipher Quinn's emoji puzzle. Lastly, Warwick's Urf the Manatee splash art is difficult to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

The answers for the 535th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 24, 2023.