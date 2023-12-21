"One jump ahead of you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 533 (Friday, December 22, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 533rd iteration are now available. To successfully decipher the perplexing puzzles in this game's December 22 version, you must have an extensive understanding of all League of Legends champions. Additionally, you need to be aware of each character's splash art, emoticons, abilities, and quotes.

Here's the quote from December 22's LoLdle:

"One jump ahead of you"

All of today's LoLdle answers have been shown below.

Kog'Maw, Fizz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 533rd edition (December 22, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 22 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Quote: Fizz

Fizz Ability: Heimerdinger, Bonus : W

Heimerdinger, : W Emoji: Sonna

Sonna Splash art: Xerath, Bonus: Full Metal Rammus

Kog'Maw is a popular pick among League of Legends players. Therefore, it should be quite straightforward to identify the creature's name. Hailing from the wastelands of Icathia, it made its first appearance in LoL back in 2010.

Following that, the quote riddle can be a little hard to recognize, as Fizz is not that popular of a champion in the MOBA title. Heimerdinger is a great support champion and is picked by many professional players. Thus, players are expected to guess his W ability.

Meanwhile, Sonna's can be a bit challenging to identify. Last but not least, Xerath's Full Metal splash art is difficult to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

The answers for the 534th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 23, 2023.