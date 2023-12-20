"Every life… ends with us": League of Legends LoLdle answers 532 (Thursday, December 21, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 532nd iteration have been made available. To successfully unravel the complex puzzles in this game's December 21 version, players must possess a deep understanding of every League of Legends champion. They also need to be well-versed in the emoticons, abilities, quotes, and splash art associated with each unique character.

With that in mind, here's the quote puzzle for December 21 LoLdle:

"Every life… ends with us."

All five of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Ashe, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 532nd edition (December 21, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 21 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Ashe

Ashe Quote: Kindred

Kindred Ability: Orianna, Bonus : R

Orianna, : R Emoji: Nami

Nami Splash art: Xerath, Bonus: Default Xerath

Ashe is a highly favored unit among League of Legends enthusiasts. As such, it should prove rather effortless to identify her moniker. Hailing from the domain of Freljord, she made her debut in LoL back in 2009. In a similar vein, Kindred stands as one of the most outstanding champions for jungle roles, and players should be able to recognize his quote easily.

Orianna is an often-chosen champion by both ranked and professional players. As a result, her skills are easily recognized by most fans. On the other hand, Nami's emoji may pose a slight challenge. Lastly, Xerath's Elderwood splash art stands out effortlessly and is easily recognizable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

The answers for the 533rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 22, 2023.