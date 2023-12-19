"I did not blind myself": League of Legends LoLdle answers 531 (Wednesday, December 20, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 531st iteration have been revealed. Players must adeptly understand every League of Legends character to decode the difficult puzzles in this game's December 20 iteration. They must be familiar with the emoticons, abilities, quotes, and splash art attached to each character.

Here's the quote puzzle for December 20 LoLdle:

"I did not blind myself. I called upon the dragon, and suffered its wrath."

All five of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Swain, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 531st edition (December 20, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 20 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Swain

Swain Quote: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Ability: Taric, Bonus : R

Taric, : R Emoji: Lux

Lux Splash art: Rek'Sai, Bonus: Elderwood Rek'Sai

Swain is a great pick among League of Legends' ranked and professional players. Thus, it should be quite easy to recognize his name. He's from the region of Ionia and debuted in the MOBA title in 2010. Similarly, Lee Sin is one of the best jungle champions, and players should be able to decipher his quote.

Taric is also a prominent support pick for ranked and professional enthusiasts. Thus, most players recognize his ability without much difficulty. Lux's emojis can be a little hard to identify. Lastly, Rek'Sai's distinct Elderwood splash art is quite easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

The answers for the 532nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 21, 2023.