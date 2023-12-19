"I did not blind myself": League of Legends LoLdle answers 531 (Wednesday, December 20, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 531st iteration have been revealed. Players must adeptly understand every League of Legends character to decode the difficult puzzles in this game's December 20 iteration. They must be familiar with the emoticons, abilities, quotes, and splash art attached to each character.
Here's the quote puzzle for December 20 LoLdle:
"I did not blind myself. I called upon the dragon, and suffered its wrath."
All five of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Swain, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 531st edition (December 20, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 20 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Swain
- Quote: Lee Sin
- Ability: Taric, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Lux
- Splash art: Rek'Sai, Bonus: Elderwood Rek'Sai
Swain is a great pick among League of Legends' ranked and professional players. Thus, it should be quite easy to recognize his name. He's from the region of Ionia and debuted in the MOBA title in 2010. Similarly, Lee Sin is one of the best jungle champions, and players should be able to decipher his quote.
Taric is also a prominent support pick for ranked and professional enthusiasts. Thus, most players recognize his ability without much difficulty. Lux's emojis can be a little hard to identify. Lastly, Rek'Sai's distinct Elderwood splash art is quite easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
The answers for the 532nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 21, 2023.