"You only know one element": League of Legends LoLdle answers 530 (Tuesday, December 19, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 530th edition have recently been unveiled. Players must thoroughly understand every League of Legends champion to decipher the perplexing riddles in this game's December 19 iteration. They must be adept with the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art connected to each character.
Here's the quote puzzle for December 19 LoLdle:
"You only know one element? How quaint."
All of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Teemo, Qiyana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 530th edition (December 19, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 19 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Teemo
- Quote: Qiyana
- Ability: Fiora, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Orianna
- Splash art: Miss Fortune, Bonus: Candy Cane Miss Fortune
Teemo, a champion in League of Legends, is held in high esteem by numerous players. Therefore, recognizing his name shouldn't prove too much of a struggle. Hailing from the city of Bandle, he first graced the battlegrounds of LoL in 2009. Similarly, Qiyana stands as another notable warrior within this MOBA universe. Hence, players should find it easy to link her with the quote.
Fiora is a great option for ranked games and professional matches. Thus, skilled players should have no difficulty connecting the ability question to her. Orianna's emojis are also an easy feature to identify. Lastly, those familiar with Miss Fortune will quickly recognize her Candy Cane splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
The answers for the 531st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 20, 2023.