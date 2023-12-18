"You only know one element": League of Legends LoLdle answers 530 (Tuesday, December 19, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 530th edition have recently been unveiled. Players must thoroughly understand every League of Legends champion to decipher the perplexing riddles in this game's December 19 iteration. They must be adept with the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art connected to each character.

Here's the quote puzzle for December 19 LoLdle:

"You only know one element? How quaint."

All of today's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Teemo, Qiyana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 530th edition (December 19, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 19 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Teemo

Teemo Quote: Qiyana

Qiyana Ability: Fiora, Bonus : Q

Fiora, : Q Emoji: Orianna

Orianna Splash art: Miss Fortune, Bonus: Candy Cane Miss Fortune

Teemo, a champion in League of Legends, is held in high esteem by numerous players. Therefore, recognizing his name shouldn't prove too much of a struggle. Hailing from the city of Bandle, he first graced the battlegrounds of LoL in 2009. Similarly, Qiyana stands as another notable warrior within this MOBA universe. Hence, players should find it easy to link her with the quote.

Fiora is a great option for ranked games and professional matches. Thus, skilled players should have no difficulty connecting the ability question to her. Orianna's emojis are also an easy feature to identify. Lastly, those familiar with Miss Fortune will quickly recognize her Candy Cane splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

The answers for the 531st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 20, 2023.