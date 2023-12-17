"Surprised to see me?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 529 (Monday, December 18, 2023)

The eagerly awaited League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 529th edition have just been released. To conquer the puzzles in this game's December 18 iteration, one must be familiar with every champion in League of Legends. It is imperative to know the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art associated with each character in that game.

Here is the quote puzzle for December 18's LoLdle:

"Surprised to see me?"

This iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Brand, LeBlanc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 529th edition (December 18, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 18 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Brand

Brand Quote: LeBlanc

LeBlanc Ability: Thresh, Bonus : R

Thresh, : R Emoji: Yuumi

Yuumi Splash art: Alistar, Bonus: Conqueror Alistar

Brand, a mage character in League of Legends, is held in high regard by many players. As such, recognizing his name should be a simple task. This champion is from the mystical realm of Runeterra and made his debut in LoL back in 2011. Similarly, LeBlanc is another renowned champion in this MOBA title. Thus, today's quote should make it easy to guess her name.

Thresh is an excellent choice for both ranked games and professional matches in LoL. Therefore, dedicated players should have no trouble linking the ability question to him. On the other hand, Yuumi's emojis might prove a bit difficult to identify. Similarly, recognizing Alistar's Conqueror splash art can be quite hard.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

The answers for the 530th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 19, 2023.