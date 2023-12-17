"Surprised to see me?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 529 (Monday, December 18, 2023)

The eagerly awaited League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 529th edition have just been released. To conquer the puzzles in this game's December 18 iteration, one must be familiar with every champion in League of Legends. It is imperative to know the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art associated with each character in that game.
Here is the quote puzzle for December 18's LoLdle:
"Surprised to see me?"
This iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Brand, LeBlanc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 529th edition (December 18, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 18 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Brand
- Quote: LeBlanc
- Ability: Thresh, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Yuumi
- Splash art: Alistar, Bonus: Conqueror Alistar
Brand, a mage character in League of Legends, is held in high regard by many players. As such, recognizing his name should be a simple task. This champion is from the mystical realm of Runeterra and made his debut in LoL back in 2011. Similarly, LeBlanc is another renowned champion in this MOBA title. Thus, today's quote should make it easy to guess her name.
Thresh is an excellent choice for both ranked games and professional matches in LoL. Therefore, dedicated players should have no trouble linking the ability question to him. On the other hand, Yuumi's emojis might prove a bit difficult to identify. Similarly, recognizing Alistar's Conqueror splash art can be quite hard.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
The answers for the 530th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 19, 2023.