"Hook, line and sinker!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 528 (Sunday, December 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 528th edition are available right now. The enigmas for December 17 require a thorough understanding of each character in the game. To successfully respond to this edition's questions, one must be able to recognize the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art of all champions. Today's one of the challenges is a quote that says:
"Hook, line and sinker!"
The December 17 iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided in this piece.
Soraka, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 528th edition (December 17, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 17 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Soraka
- Quote: Thresh
- Ability: Renata Glasc, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Shen
- Splash art: Lux, Bonus: Spellthief Lux
Soraka is a highly admired support character in League of Legends. Therefore, it should be pretty straightforward to recognize her name. This Targon support first appeared in the title in 2009. Similarly, Thresh is another well-known champion in the MOBA title, and it should be easy to decipher his quote.
Renata Glasc is a great pick for ranked games as well as pro matches. Thus, dedicated players should find it easy to answer this ability puzzle. In contrast, Shen's emojis can be a little hard to recognize, making it a bit of a challenge for players. Identifying Lux's Spellthief splash art can be a daunting task as well.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
- December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
The answers for its 529th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 18, 2023.