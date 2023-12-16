"Hook, line and sinker!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 528 (Sunday, December 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 528th edition are available right now. The enigmas for December 17 require a thorough understanding of each character in the game. To successfully respond to this edition's questions, one must be able to recognize the emoticons, quotes, abilities, and splash art of all champions. Today's one of the challenges is a quote that says:

"Hook, line and sinker!"

The December 17 iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided in this piece.

Soraka, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 528th edition (December 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 17 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Soraka

Soraka Quote: Thresh

Thresh Ability: Renata Glasc, Bonus : R

Renata Glasc, : R Emoji: Shen

Shen Splash art: Lux, Bonus: Spellthief Lux

Soraka is a highly admired support character in League of Legends. Therefore, it should be pretty straightforward to recognize her name. This Targon support first appeared in the title in 2009. Similarly, Thresh is another well-known champion in the MOBA title, and it should be easy to decipher his quote.

Renata Glasc is a great pick for ranked games as well as pro matches. Thus, dedicated players should find it easy to answer this ability puzzle. In contrast, Shen's emojis can be a little hard to recognize, making it a bit of a challenge for players. Identifying Lux's Spellthief splash art can be a daunting task as well.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

The answers for its 529th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on December 18, 2023.