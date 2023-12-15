"The land slumbers, but it is not dead": League of Legends LoLdle answers 527 (Saturday, December 16, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 527th edition are available right now. December 16's enigmas call for an extensive acquaintance with each of the game's characters. To properly answer this edition's interrogations, one must be able to identify all champions' emoticons, quotations, abilities, and splash art. The LoLdle's quote riddle challenge today reads as follows:

"The land slumbers, but it is not dead. With my roar, I wake it. With my thunder, I call it."

The December 16 iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided in this piece.

Shyvana, Volibear, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 527th edition (December 16, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 16 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Shyvana

Shyvana Quote: Volibear

Volibear Ability: Braum, Bonus : W

Braum, : W Emoji: Fizz

Fizz Splash art: Twitch, Bonus: Vandal Twitch

Shyvana is a well-liked champion in League of Legends. Thus, it should be a cinch to recognize her name. This Demacian fighter first appeared in the game in 2011. Similarly, Volibear is another significant character in the MOBA title who resonates with today's quote.

Braum, a widely chosen champion, is a great support pick among players. Subsequently, it should be easy to recognize his ability. Moreover, Twitch's Vandal splash art should also be easy to identify, while Fizz's emoji puzzle offers a straightforward solution.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 15, LoLdle 526: Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, Yuumi, Renata Glasc, Ahri December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 528th edition will be published on December 17, 2023.