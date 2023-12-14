"We didn’t wanna hurt you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 526 (Friday, December 15, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 526th edition are available right now. The puzzles from December 15 require you to be very familiar with all LoL personalities. To answer this edition's questions, you must recognize each champion's abilities, splash art, quotes, and emojis. The quote puzzle for December 15's LoLdle reads:

"We didn’t wanna hurt you, that’s why we used snow."

The December 15 iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

Xerath, Nunu & Willump, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 526th edition (December 15, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 15 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Xerath

Xerath Quote: Nunu & Willump

Ability: Yuumi, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc Splash art: Ahri, Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

Since Xerath is a popular champion in League of Legends. As such, guessing his name should be an easy task. This unit is from Shurima and debuted in LoL in 2011. December 15's quote comes from Nunu & Willump, another prominent unit in the MOBA title.

With Yuumi being a common pick, it should be easy to recognize her Passive ability. Similarly, solving the emoji puzzle is quite straightforward, as Renata Glasc is one of the most useful support units in League of Legends. The K/DA ALL OUT splash art should be easy to associate with Ahri.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled

K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 527th edition will be published on December 16, 2023.