"We didn’t wanna hurt you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 526 (Friday, December 15, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 526th edition are available right now. The puzzles from December 15 require you to be very familiar with all LoL personalities. To answer this edition's questions, you must recognize each champion's abilities, splash art, quotes, and emojis. The quote puzzle for December 15's LoLdle reads:
"We didn’t wanna hurt you, that’s why we used snow."
The December 15 iteration's LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Xerath, Nunu & Willump, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 526th edition (December 15, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 15 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Xerath
- Quote: Nunu & Willump
- Ability: Yuumi, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Renata Glasc
- Splash art: Ahri, Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Ahri
Since Xerath is a popular champion in League of Legends. As such, guessing his name should be an easy task. This unit is from Shurima and debuted in LoL in 2011. December 15's quote comes from Nunu & Willump, another prominent unit in the MOBA title.
With Yuumi being a common pick, it should be easy to recognize her Passive ability. Similarly, solving the emoji puzzle is quite straightforward, as Renata Glasc is one of the most useful support units in League of Legends. The K/DA ALL OUT splash art should be easy to associate with Ahri.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 14, LoLdle 525: K'Sante, Viktor, Senna, Nautilus, Kled
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 527th edition will be published on December 16, 2023.