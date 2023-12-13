"Embrace progress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 525 (Thursday, December 14, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 525th edition are finally available. The puzzles from December 14 necessitate familiarization with all LoL characters. To answer today's questions, players must recognize each champion's splash art, quotes, abilities, and emojis. Today's quote puzzle reads as follows:

"Embrace progress."

The December 14 iteration's LoLdle answers can be found below.

K'Sante, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 525th edition (December 14, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 14 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: K'Sante

K'Sante Quote: Viktor

Viktor Ability: Senna, Bonus : Q

Senna, : Q Emoji: Nautilus

Nautilus Splash Art: Kled, Bonus: Sir Kled

Since K'Sante is a popular champion in League of Legends, guessing his name should be an easy task. This unit is from Nazumah and debuted in LoL in 2022. Today's quote comes from Viktor, another popular character in the MOBA title.

With Senna being a common pick, it should be easy to recognize her Q ability. Similarly, deciphering today's puzzle of emojis is quite straightforward, as Nautilus is one of the most significant supports in League of Legends. The Sir splash art of Kled is another easy take for players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr

Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa

Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 526th edition will be published on December 15, 2023.