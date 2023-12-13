"Embrace progress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 525 (Thursday, December 14, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 525th edition are finally available. The puzzles from December 14 necessitate familiarization with all LoL characters. To answer today's questions, players must recognize each champion's splash art, quotes, abilities, and emojis. Today's quote puzzle reads as follows:
"Embrace progress."
The December 14 iteration's LoLdle answers can be found below.
K'Sante, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 525th edition (December 14, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 14 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: K'Sante
- Quote: Viktor
- Ability: Senna, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Nautilus
- Splash Art: Kled, Bonus: Sir Kled
Since K'Sante is a popular champion in League of Legends, guessing his name should be an easy task. This unit is from Nazumah and debuted in LoL in 2022. Today's quote comes from Viktor, another popular character in the MOBA title.
With Senna being a common pick, it should be easy to recognize her Q ability. Similarly, deciphering today's puzzle of emojis is quite straightforward, as Nautilus is one of the most significant supports in League of Legends. The Sir splash art of Kled is another easy take for players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 13, LoLdle 524: Kalista, Gnar, Cassiopeia, Azir, Udyr
- December 12, LoLdle 523: Jax, Rakan, Renekton, Zoe, Kai'Sa
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 526th edition will be published on December 15, 2023.