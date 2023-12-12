"Vimaga": League of Legends LoLdle answers 524 (Wednesday, December 13, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 524th edition are finally available. The puzzles from December 13th demand in-depth insight into all LoL characters and their nuances. To solve the challenge, players must recognize each character's splash art, abilities, quotes, and emojis. Today's insightful quote puzzle reads as follows:

"Vimaga"

The December 13, 2023, iteration's LoLdle answers can be found in this piece.

Kalista, Gnar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 524th edition (December 13, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 13 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kalista

Kalista Quote: Gnar

Gnar Ability: Cassiopeia, Bonus : Q

Cassiopeia, : Q Emoji: Azir

Azir Splash Art: Udyr, Bonus: Black Belt Udyr

Since Kalista is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends, guessing her name should be an easy task. This unit is from the Shadow Isles and debuted in 2014. Today's quote comes from Gnar, another popular character in the game.

With Cassiopeia being a common pick, it should be easy to determine her Q ability. Similarly, deciphering today's puzzle of emojis is quite simple, as Azir is one of the most significant mid-lane choices in League of Legends. The Black Belt splash art of Udyr is another easy take for players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 525th edition will be published on December 14, 2023.