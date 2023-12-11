"The dance is deadly": League of Legends LoLdle answers 523 (Tuesday, December 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 523rd edition are finally available. Solving December 12's puzzles requires thorough insight into all LoL entities. This includes every character's emojis, quotes, abilities, splash art, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:

"The dance is deadly."

This article has all the LoLdle answers to the December 12, 2023 iteration.

Jax, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 523rd edition (December 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 12 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Jax

Jax Quote: Rakan

Rakan Ability: Renekton, Bonus : Q

Renekton, : Q Emoji: Zoe

Zoe Splash Art: Kai'Sa, Bonus: Default Kai'Sa

It should be quite easy to guess Jax's name since he is a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. This unit is from Kohari and debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Rakan, an often-used character in the title.

Due to Renekton's high pick rate, predicting his ability shouldn't pose a problem. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Zoe is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, players won't struggle to recognize Kai'Sa's Default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo

Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 524th edition will be published on December 13, 2023.