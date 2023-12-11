"The dance is deadly": League of Legends LoLdle answers 523 (Tuesday, December 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 523rd edition are finally available. Solving December 12's puzzles requires thorough insight into all LoL entities. This includes every character's emojis, quotes, abilities, splash art, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:
"The dance is deadly."
This article has all the LoLdle answers to the December 12, 2023 iteration.
Jax, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 523rd edition (December 12, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 12 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Jax
- Quote: Rakan
- Ability: Renekton, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Zoe
- Splash Art: Kai'Sa, Bonus: Default Kai'Sa
It should be quite easy to guess Jax's name since he is a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. This unit is from Kohari and debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Rakan, an often-used character in the title.
Due to Renekton's high pick rate, predicting his ability shouldn't pose a problem. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Zoe is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, players won't struggle to recognize Kai'Sa's Default splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 11, LoLdle 522: Pantheon, Vi, Vel'Koz, Urgot, Dr. Mundo
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 524th edition will be published on December 13, 2023.