"Punch first": League of Legends LoLdle answers 522 (Monday, December 11, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 522nd edition are finally available. Solving December 11's puzzles requires an in-depth knowledge of all League of Legends entities. This includes each character's emojis, quotes, splash art, abilities, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:
"Punch first. Ask questions while punching."
This article has all the LoLdle answers to the December 11, 2023 iteration.
Pantheon, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 522nd edition (December 11, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 11 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Pantheon
- Quote: Vi
- Ability: Vel'Koz, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Urgot
- Splash Art: Dr. Mundo, Bonus: Mr. Mundoverse Dr. Mundo
It should be quite easy to guess Pantheon's name since he is a popular fighter champion in League of Legends. This unit is from Targon and debuted in LoL in 2010. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Vi, an often-used character in the MOBA title.
Due to Vel'Koz's high pick rate, predicting his Q ability should also be quite unchallenging. Today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Urgot is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Dr. Mundo's Mr. Mundoverse splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 523rd edition will be published on December 12, 2023.