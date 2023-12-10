"Punch first": League of Legends LoLdle answers 522 (Monday, December 11, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 522nd edition are finally available. Solving December 11's puzzles requires an in-depth knowledge of all League of Legends entities. This includes each character's emojis, quotes, splash art, abilities, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:

"Punch first. Ask questions while punching."

This article has all the LoLdle answers to the December 11, 2023 iteration.

Pantheon, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 522nd edition (December 11, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 11 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Pantheon

Pantheon Quote: Vi

Vi Ability: Vel'Koz, Bonus : Q

Vel'Koz, : Q Emoji: Urgot

Urgot Splash Art: Dr. Mundo, Bonus: Mr. Mundoverse Dr. Mundo

It should be quite easy to guess Pantheon's name since he is a popular fighter champion in League of Legends. This unit is from Targon and debuted in LoL in 2010. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Vi, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Vel'Koz's high pick rate, predicting his Q ability should also be quite unchallenging. Today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Urgot is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Dr. Mundo's Mr. Mundoverse splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 10, LoLdle 521: Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard

Graves, Sett, Amumu, Lulu, Bard December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 523rd edition will be published on December 12, 2023.