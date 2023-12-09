"Okay, everyone here knows how to throw a punch, right?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 521 (Sunday, December 10, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 521st edition are finally available. Solving December 10's challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends entities. This includes each champion's abilities, emojis, quotes, splash art, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:
"Okay, everyone here knows how to throw a punch, right? ‘Cause I don’t have time for lessons."
This article has all the answers to the December 10, 2023, LoLdle.
Graves, Sett, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 521st edition (December 10, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 10 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Graves
- Quote: Sett
- Ability: Amumu, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Lulu
- Splash Art: Bard, Bonus: Cafe Cuties Bard
It should be quite easy to guess Graves's name since he is a popular marksman champion in League of Legends. This unit comes from Bilgewater and debuted in LoL in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Sett, an often-used character in the MOBA title.
Due to Amumu's high pick rate, predicting his R ability should also be quite easy. Today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Lulu is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Bard's Cafe Cuties splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 522nd edition will be published on December 11, 2023.