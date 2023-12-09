"Okay, everyone here knows how to throw a punch, right?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 521 (Sunday, December 10, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 521st edition are finally available. Solving December 10's challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends entities. This includes each champion's abilities, emojis, quotes, splash art, and more. Today's quote puzzle is as follows:

"Okay, everyone here knows how to throw a punch, right? ‘Cause I don’t have time for lessons."

This article has all the answers to the December 10, 2023, LoLdle.

Graves, Sett, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 521st edition (December 10, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 10 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Graves

Graves Quote: Sett

Sett Ability: Amumu, Bonus : R

Amumu, : R Emoji: Lulu

Lulu Splash Art: Bard, Bonus: Cafe Cuties Bard

It should be quite easy to guess Graves's name since he is a popular marksman champion in League of Legends. This unit comes from Bilgewater and debuted in LoL in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to connect to Sett, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Amumu's high pick rate, predicting his R ability should also be quite easy. Today's emoji puzzle isn't difficult to solve since Lulu is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Bard's Cafe Cuties splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 9, LoLdle 520: Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex

Viego, Pyke, Leona, Nidalee, Vex December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 522nd edition will be published on December 11, 2023.