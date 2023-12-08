"Yessss, let the water fill you…": League of Legends LoLdle answers 520 (Saturday, December 9, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 520th edition are now available. Solving December 9's challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends champions. This includes their various abilities, emojis, splash art, quotes, and other information. Today's quote riddle is as follows:
"Yessss, let the water fill you…."
This piece answers all of the LoLdle questions released on December 9, 2023.
Viego, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 520th edition (December 9, 2023)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 9 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Viego
- Quote: Pyke
- Ability: Leona, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Nidalee
- Splash Art: Vex, Bonus: Default Vex
It should be quite easy to guess Viego's name since he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. This champion comes from the Shadow Isles and debuted in LoL in 2021. Meanwhile, today's quote should only take seconds to link to Pyke, an often-used character in the MOBA title.
Due to Leona's high pick rate, guessing her Passive ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle isn't time-consuming to solve since Nidalee is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Vex's default splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko
- December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
- December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 521st edition will be published on December 10, 2023.