"Yessss, let the water fill you…": League of Legends LoLdle answers 520 (Saturday, December 9, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 520th edition are now available. Solving December 9's challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends champions. This includes their various abilities, emojis, splash art, quotes, and other information. Today's quote riddle is as follows:

"Yessss, let the water fill you…."

This piece answers all of the LoLdle questions released on December 9, 2023.

Viego, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 520th edition (December 9, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the December 9 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Viego

Viego Quote: Pyke

Pyke Ability: Leona, Bonus : Passive

Leona, : Passive Emoji: Nidalee

Nidalee Splash Art: Vex, Bonus: Default Vex

It should be quite easy to guess Viego's name since he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. This champion comes from the Shadow Isles and debuted in LoL in 2021. Meanwhile, today's quote should only take seconds to link to Pyke, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Leona's high pick rate, guessing her Passive ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle isn't time-consuming to solve since Nidalee is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Vex's default splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 8, LoLdle 519: Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko

Vayne, Fiora, Kayn, Kindred, Ekko December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 521st edition will be published on December 10, 2023.