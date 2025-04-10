6 hidden chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.5

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update introduced the Natlan map expansion of Atocpan, adding new treasure chests and puzzles in the overworld. While some of these chests can be easily obtained while exploring this new region, there are some hidden ones you may have missed if you didn't pay close attention.
That said, this article lists six hidden treasure chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.5's Atocpan ground area.
Six Genshin Impact 5.5 hidden chest locations
Hidden chest #1
There is an Exquisite Chest you can obtain by clearing out several Pulverite Blocks northwest of the Teleport Waypoint, located north of the Collective of Plenty. Just head over to the spot marked on the map above and break down all the blocks in the area. You can do so by indwelling a Tatankasaurus found on the southern side of the area and using its abilities.
While most people may only break the huge block of Pulverite consisting of the Pyroculus, breaking all of them in the surroundings actually triggers a cutscene featuring an NPC named Dutta. He thanks you for clearing the area and rewards you with a treasure chest.
Hidden chest #2
You can find another hidden Exquisite Chest near the Teleport Waypoint on the western coast of Atocpan. Just teleport there and trail north to the marked location to find three Geothermal Vents. You must destroy these by indwelling a Tatankasaurus and using its abilities or performing Plunge Attacks.
Once all three are destroyed, a Furnace Shell Mountain Weasel will appear that you must defeat. Doing so will reward you with the chest.
Hidden chest #3
There is a Common Chest many players might have missed out on in Genshin Impact 5.5, north of the Fallingstar Fields. To find it, just teleport to the Teleport Waypoint northwest of Fallingstart Fields and traverse to the east towards the water.
Inside the water, you will see a Long-Necked Rhino with Apple baskets by its feet. Get close to it and select the "Feed" prompt, and you will obtain a Common Chest.
Hidden chest #4
You can obtain a hidden Exquisite Chest from Pulverite blocks near the Teleport Waypoint close to Atocpan's entrance. Just go to the location northeast of the Waypoint, as shown on the map above, and break the Pulverite using a Tatankasaurus to reveal a Geothermal Vent.
Destroy the vent as well, and a chest will spawn at the spot.
Hidden chest #5
There is a hidden Common Chest in Genshin Impact just a little north of the previous location. Just get close to the Iktomisaurus and indwell it. Then, use its abilities on the marking beside it. Doing so will remove the floating tube around the Capybara in the water.
Wait a few seconds for the Capybara to make it back to plan, and a Common Chest will spawn.
Hidden chest #6
To obtain another hidden Common Chest, teleport to the Derelict Masonry Dock domain and travel northwest to the location marked on the above map. Indwell a Tatanksaurus and approach the Long-Necked Rhino. You will be able to see a Geothermal Vent beside its feet. Just destroy it to get the chest.
