High on Life: All High on Knife DLC achievements

The much-awaited High on Life DLC, High on Knife, has been released, and players of the base game can finally check out the expansion and complete all of the new achievements it has to offer. With a new story and a plethora of quests to invest time in, there is a lot that players can enjoy in Squanch Games' first-person shooter.

There is a new set of achievements in the title, some of which are secret missions that you must unlock if you go for a completionist run. Most of the achievements have a Gamescore of 15, with just one having a score of 30.

Below is a list of all the achievements that you can unlock in High on Life's DLC, High on Knife.

All High on Life: High on Knife achievements

It’s important to note that this list of achievements contains spoilers for the High on Life story. If you are looking to go into the expansion with a fresh set of eyes, you are advised not to read any further.

Cardbored

Collect all 9 trading cards on Peroxis and Muxxalon

Game Score: 15

Mux Ado About Shipping

Defeat Mux

Game Score: 30

We Came, We Chainsaw, We Conquered

Kill a Bloat with Knifey's new upgrade

Game Score: 15

Bathe With A Giant Nude Alien

Take a bath with Toxxo

Game Score: 15

Fall In Love With A Parasite

Find a way to make love to the Parasite Passenger.

Game Score: 15

Meet Frasier from Frasier

Visit Cheeks and hang out until closing time.

Game Score: 15

See Salt

Visit every major Peroxian landmark (and report back to the tour guide!)

Game Score: 15

Porch Pirate

Find every scattered Muxxalon package.

Game Score: 15

That's B.A.L.L., Folks

Kill 100 enemies with a fully charged ball shot.

Game Score: 15

It's Like The Santa Clause

Become the Riddle Master.

Game Score: 15

Harper? I Barely Know Her!

Kill 50 enemies with Harpers glob shot.

Game Score: 15

Give Away All Your Money

Grant the dying wish of a sick slug

Game Score: 15

Much like with the base game, the High on Knife DLC will also be available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Those who have a membership of Microsoft’s subscription model will be able to enjoy the Squanch Games title's expansion without any additional costs.