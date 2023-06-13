High on Life DLC High on Knife announced - Expected release date, weapons, and more

Squanch Game's High on Life announced a brand new DLC for the title called High on Knife. The expansion is set to continue the story of the horror-comedy title in a different direction as developers add a 'bloodthirsty' melee weapon called Knifey for players to pick. The game will also introduce a brand new character which will be a usable weapon, much like the other weapons featured in the base game.

Fans can expect plenty of content from the title as the game brings in new voice actors and characters.

When does High on Life DLC come out?

The High on Knife expansion is set to release around the fall of 2023. The DLC will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players can also enjoy the expansion on Xbox Game Pass, making the experience more enjoyable for gamers.

The new expansion will leave players two years after the events of the base game. Delivering a fresh storytelling take, there is much more to expect from this DLC. The High on Knife DLC will aim more toward the game's horror elements, featuring gore and blood to a whole new level, as stated by developers at Squanch Games.

The teaser featured a mysterious voice that drags the protagonist to a different world of horror. One can expect the expansion to be a unique take on the title featuring new enemies and weapons. This can also set up perfectly for the sequel if Squanch Games aims to make one soon.

New weapons teased for High on Life DLC

The High on Life title was popular for talking weapons voiced by famous actors from the Rick and Morty universe. That being said, the High on Knife DLC will also star a brand new character called Knifey, who renowned voice artist Michael Cusack will voice.

This bloodthirsty talking melee will be a new and unique addition to the player's arsenal, which one can use to kill the new and old enemies across High on Knife's playthrough.

Alongside Knifey, the DLC expansion will also introduce a new talking gun to the game, Harper. This character will be voiced by Sarah Sherman, popularly known for shows like Saturday Night Live.

Fans can expect a gory and violent adventure with elements of dark comedy involved in the High on Knife expansion. As the base game has already established a pretty unique way of storytelling, one can expect a vast amount of entertainment through talking guns, funny characters, and an outstanding world design.

High on Life is one of the most unique titles released in the past few months. The High on Knife expansion is set to make that experience even more special by taking the plot up a notch with its newfound love for horror.

