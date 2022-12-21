How to easily complete the Skate Park challenge in High on Life

While High on Life might have a linear narrative, there are a fair number of mini-games and challenges that you can accomplish while exploring the title's different planets.

Completing challenges is one of the best ways to obtain more resources in the game and get your hands on Luglox Chests.

While many of these challenges are not too difficult to complete, there are a few that many players are having trouble with. One example is Trick Daddy Skate Park, which rewards you with a significant amount of Pesos upon completion.

Hence, today’s guide goes over how you can complete the Skate Park challenge in Squanch Games’ High on Life.

The Skate Park challenge in High on Life is located in Zephyr Paradise’s Upper Valley biome

Completing the Skate Park challenge is one of the hardest things to do in High on Life. Follow the instructions below to make sure you finish the challenge:

Locate Zephyr Paradise’s Upper Valley biome. You will only be able to get access to it after you have purchased a Warp Disc from Blorto in Blim City. It will cost you around eight Warp Crystals to unlock the new biome. Once you have activated the portal, you can reach the new location and start the Skate Park challenge.

The Skate Park is very easy to locate. To start the challenge, all you need to do is talk to the three teens there. The objective is to score more than 42,069 points, which is not exactly an easy task to accomplish.

Once the Skate Park challenge begins in High on Life, you will be able to use Knifey to sling around without touching the ground. Upon doing so, you will be able to significantly increase your score multiplier, which will automatically make it easier to complete the challenge.

Once you have used Knifey to swing around and get enough score multipliers, you will then be required to use your jetpack while in full swing to get combo points. Once in the air, you can use the hover mode to not burn additional fuel.

You will then need to spin around while coming in contact with the ramps and railings, which will add more points to your total score. You must keep doing this until time runs out and you have accumulated the required number of points to complete the Skate Park challenge.

The Skate Park challenge is one of the more difficult ones to complete in High on Life. It’s likely that you will not be able to complete the challenge on the first try. You will require a fair amount of practice, along with some trial and error, to accomplish it in the game.

Hopefully, using the above-mentioned tricks will allow you to have an easier time with the challenge. After completing it, the game will reward you with a Luglox Chest, which contains a significant number of Pesos.

