How to obtain and use the Human Haven Keycard in High on Life

As you progress through the main narrative in High on Life, you will be asked to complete bounties and get key resources to complete the game. The Human Haven Keycard is one key resource players will need to get their hands on during the late game. Without it, you will not be able to access Human Haven at the end of the game and round out the narrative.

However, obtaining the keycard has become quite challenging for many players. It’s not the easiest thing to get your hands on in the title, and as it’s a part of progression, you will need it to finish the narrative.

Hence, the following guide will discuss how you can obtain and use the Human Haven keycard in High on Life.

Obtaining the Human Haven Keycard in High on Life

To be able to get your hand on the Human Haven keycard in High on Life, you will first be required to:

Complete Nipilon’s bounty is one of the quests you will be tasked with completing during the game's later stages. Hence, you will only be able to get the keycard after completing this game mission.

Once you have completed the bounty and beat the mantis, you must go back home and interact with the Bounty machine. You will need to navigate to the Portals tab and select Nova Sanctus as the next destination.

You will need to click on Clugg’s office, go through the portal, and reach your destination. However, Clugg won’t be present there. Instead, you will find the Human Haven Keycard on his table.

This is the only way that you will be able to obtain the Keycard in High on Life.

Using the Human Haven Keycard in High on Life

The Human Haven Keycard is specifically used to access the secret ending in High on Life, along with helping you achieve the Sequel Bait trophy. Once you have obtained the Keycard, you will need to go back home and use the Bounty machine. You will now get the Human Haven option on the list of all the places you can make your way to.

Upon selecting it and activating the Portal, you must reach the location and then use your jetpack to make your way to the top. You will encounter a door with a sign that reads “No Trespassing.”

You will need to use the keycard here to unlock the door. This will automatically begin the secret ending for you in the game.

High on Life may not be an open-world game. However, its environment, unique guns, and gadgets allow one to have a varied approach to tackling the bounties. The game was co-created with Justin Roiland, one of the makers of Rick and Morty, and it is the same comedic flavor of the Adult Swim series that one will get to enjoy in Squanch Games’ latest title.

