How to get the Mag Boots and obtain the RIP Davey Glutes achievement in High on Life

High on Life might be a rather linear game with a very straightforward narrative. However, the talking guns and how players are allowed to interact with the environment around them brings a lot of flavor to the humor-laden shooter title.

The Mag Boots is one of the best items in the game and allows you to make the most of the environment around you.

They're one of the many amazing tools that will allow you to have a great time in High on Life. The boots allow you to stand and walk on magnetic surfaces, allowing for more gameplay variety.

While obtaining the pair, you will also automatically complete the RIP Davey Glutes achievement in the game. Since some players are curious about how they can obtain the Mag Boots, today’s guide will cover the process to acquire them, along with steps on how to complete the RIP Davey Glutes achievement.

Obtaining the Mag Boots and completing the RIP Davey Glutes achievement in High on Life

There is not a lot that you have to do to obtain the Mag Boots in High on Life apart from just progressing through the storyline and main quests. They're one of the many story-focused items in the game and you can obtain them by following the bounties that you are asked to collect.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Mag Boots and get the achievement, you will be required to:

Progress through the main narrative until you are tasked with the "Investigate High on Life Store" task, which comes later on in the story. The main objective is to make your way to the establishment and investigate it.

Once you have done that, you will find a deceased alien outside the store who seems to have died incredibly brutally. You will need to interact with the corpse to obtain the Mag Boots in the game.

There will be a button prompt when you get near it, and once you interact with the dead alien, you will automatically obtain the Mag Boots.

After obtaining the boot, you will have completed the RIP Davey Glutes achievement. Additionally, from the name of the trophy itself, it would seem that the name of the dead alien was perhaps Davey Glutes, who must have died after falling from a great height.

After receiving the item, you will need to use it, make your way back home, and interact with Gene to conclude this part of the mission. The Mag Boots is one of the best traversal items in the game, it will allow you to stand and walk on magnetic surfaces.

This opens up a variety of traversal opportunities. It also pairs incredibly well with Knifey, and the weapon will help you walk upwards and sideways once you latch onto a surface.

Additionally, the Mag Boots will also help you go for a different approach to take out one of your bounties. While the game does not contain open-world elements, it will nonetheless allow you a lot of opportunities to explore different regions on various planets. This will help you discover hidden secrets as well as find Luglox chests that might ordinarily be out of reach.

