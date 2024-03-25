5 highly-anticipated upcoming game remakes and remasters

We are currently living in the age of game remakes and remasters. If 2023 can be considered fruitful in that regard, with the successful release of titles like Resident Evil 4 and the Dead Space Remake, we expect 2024 and beyond to be even better. With so many upcoming game remakes, it becomes difficult to keep track of all of them.

That’s why we have gathered some of the highly-anticipated game remakes and remasters coming up soon into one comprehensive list. So, keep an eye on these titles in the coming months.

Keep in mind that the game remakes mentioned here don’t have a definitive release window yet and are currently under development. We’ll keep you updated once official announcements are made.

5 game remakes and remasters to keep tabs in 2024

1) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s graphics look absolutely stunning (Image via Konami)

After months of speculation, in May 2023, Konami finally confirmed the remake of the Metal Gear Solid franchise’s most cherished installment, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Looking to deliver a nostalgic yet revitalizing experience of the legendary stealth adventure title, Konami is working with cutting-edge graphics and immersive 3D audio to bring Big Boss’ original story back to life.

The announcement sent ripples of excitement around the gaming community as die-hard fans of the series eagerly wait to re-visit a familiar journey. The return of the iconic theme song has added to the excitement as players brace for an immersive storyline full of intrigues.

2) Max Payne 1 and 2

The famous crime thriller is being re-developed using the powerful Northlight engine (Image via YouTube/ Punish)

In April 2023, Remedy Entertainment announced they had struck a deal with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne 1 and 2. Back in 2002, Remedy Entertainment sold Max Payne's IP to Rockstar Games. Now, both houses are partnering up to revive the popular crime series.

So far, we know the project will combine both the games into one comprehensive title. The remake is currently being developed using Remedy’s in-house Northlight engine, which was used to make Alan Wake 2. Given the graphical triumph of Alan Wake 2, we expect the Max Payne 1 and 2 remake to be a stunner as well.

3) Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD

Everybody’s favorite Dragon Quest adventure coming to consoles soon (Image via Square Enix)

The HD-2D template has emerged as a favored approach for rejuvenating classic JRPGs. Square Enix is now set to apply the same treatment to Dragon Quest 3, one of the most beloved entries in the iconic franchise’s history.

While details regarding the remake remain scarce, including specifics about gameplay enhancements and narrative adjustment, fans eagerly await its arrival on consoles. As of now, the release window of Dragon Quest 3 is unspecified, leaving us eagerly awaiting further announcements from Square Enix’s end.

4) Witcher 1

Witcher 1 is being developed using Unreal Engine 5 (Image via YouTube/Blackwoodz)

After the monumental success of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red announced by late 2022 that the remake of Witcher 1 was on the cards. However, CD Projekt Red already had plenty of other projects, including Cyberpunk 2077. As a result, they handed over the developmental task of Witcher 1 to a Polish Studio named Fool’s Theory.

Fool’s Theory is headed by Jakub Rokosz, the senior quest designer on Witcher 3. The developer is remaking the original 2007 Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5 which promises to be a modern re-imagination featuring open-world gameplay. The game is still in its early stages of development; therefore, expect the Witcher 1 remake to be out by 2025.

5) Splinter Cell

Re-built from the ground up using the Snowdrop Engine (Image via YouTube/Punish)

While Splinter Cell may not be a brand-new installment, the prospect of remaking Sam Fisher’s inaugural adventure offers a glimmer of hope after years of silence. With Ubisoft Toronto leading the charge, the project looks to breathe new life into this timeless classic. Developers are utilizing the powerful Snowdrop Engine to preserve the quintessential stealth mechanics that made the original Splinter Cell so popular.

Despite the recent departure of its director and a change in leadership, the progress of development and the eventual release date remain shrouded in mystery. However, the mere prospect of experiencing a fresh interpretation of the franchise’s beginnings is worth the wait.

This concludes our list of some of the highly-anticipated upcoming game remakes and remasters.