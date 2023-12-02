Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal- Features, installation procedure, and more

The long-awaited Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal finally debuted on the mobile gaming platform on November 30, 2023. As expected, gamers will assume the role of Agent 47 in the title, embarking on a killing spree to complete the designated missions. For those unaware, Hitman is a globally popular title whose launch on mobile gaming platforms continued to create a buzz in the gaming community for a long time.

This article will discuss the title's installation procedure, features, and other new updates that the partnership between Feral and IO Interactive has brought to the table.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is finally here

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal has currently been released for Android and iOS devices. It also features appropriate customizable touchscreen controls, mouse, and keyboard support. Furthermore, as promised by the developers in the early official announcements, the title is expected to be launched on Nintendo Switch as well.

It's worth noting that the new game is based on the classic version of Hitman: Blood Money, released in 2006, and is inspired by later titles in the series. Therefore, the game features 12 sandbox missions with new additions, such as Minimap, Instinct mode, high-class targets, and much more.

Similar to the original Hitman series, players can approach their targets and get the job done in multiple ways in this new variant. They can either choose to put on a disguise or go all in for a blood bath to eliminate the enemy. Moreover, players can stage circumstances leading to an "accident" to take down the unlucky target, as this stealth-action game also welcomes experimentation and creativity.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal has been receiving excellent reviews since its release. Those looking for the classic Hitman experience should try the title, as it's definitely not something to miss out on.

How to install Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal?

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is priced at $14.99, £12.49, or €14.99. It can be installed via the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Its installation procedure is discussed below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or App Store (for iOS devices) on your mobile.

Open the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or App Store (for iOS devices) on your mobile. Step 2: Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal in the search bar.

Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal in the search bar. Step 3: Click on the buy button.

Click on the buy button. Step 4: Complete the payment procedure.

After completing these steps, wait for the installation to finish and enjoy the game.

For Android devices: The developers recommend playing the game on Android 11 or later devices. The new variant will require 3.9 GB of space (including the in-game installations).

For iOS devices: Devices with iOS 16 with 3.9 GB space (excluding the additional in-game installation) are required to install the game.

Note- Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal includes realistic violence, alcohol, and tobacco references. The title has a 17+ rating; those below the mentioned age are advised to refrain from playing the game.