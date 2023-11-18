Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal mobile release date, features, and more

Agent 47’s thirst for blood has been awakened following Feral Interactive’s announcement of the Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal mobile release date. The remake of the 2006 stealth action title, Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, promised plenty of new features like the new Instinct Mode, a fresh minimap, graphical enhancements, and more.

While the community awaits its release on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, this article covers all the crucial aspects you need to know about the title.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal mobile release date, key features, and more

Expand Tweet

Reliable leaker and data miner account @ReportersOnDuty reposted a story from @Techzamazing on November 16, 2023, disclosing the Hitman Blood Money Reprisal mobile release date, i.e., November 30, 2023. Below are the key features available that we know of so far.

Repeated playthroughs

Become a master of disguise with Agent 47, using his ingenuity and improvisation. The title offers different approaches to completing the objectives, giving you a free hand for experimentation and thus encouraging repeated playthroughs.

New Instinct Mode

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal introduces a new Instinct Mode that highlights targets and mission-critical points of interest to help you get stealthy kills and figure out the fastest getaway routes.

Varied arsenal

The reprised version of the ‘06 title brings a vast arsenal. Use the upgradable weapons to perform witness-free kills or engineer tragic accidents for better payoffs.

A new minimap

The new minimap indulges players in more engaging gameplay. It offers situational awareness and alerts players when the silent assassin is passing by or arousing suspicion.

Enhanced control options

The new Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal has promised complete control to the community. While it was already available on PC, the upcoming launch on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch will allow you to control Agent 47’s movements via touchscreens and gamepads.

How to download Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal?

Pre-register yourself to download the game as soon as it becomes available on the digital storefronts. The links mentioned below will take you directly to the download pages of the respective digital stores.

Check out our complete step-by-step guide to pre-register for the title.

Requirements

Expand Tweet

While there isn’t much information available on the requirements to run the title, we recommend having at least 3 GB of storage space on your device.

Some X users’ comments under the launch date announcement post also indicate that the title may not be available on Android 12 or above. However, the Apple Store confirmed that reprisal will be available on iOS 16 or later.

The Hitman Blood Money Reprisal brings a breeze of nostalgia to the Hitman community. Maintain a low profile as you become Agent 47 and embark on his perilous journey to becoming the top assassin.