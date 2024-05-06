"Holy Jesus": Helldivers 2 players react after PlayStation provides new update on PSN account linking

After a few days of rage, anger, and uncertainty, the Helldivers 2 community has seemingly won against Sony and subsequently PlayStation. The mottos, "No Helldiver left behind" and "We dive together or not at all," have been echoing throughout all social media channels. Sony had recently announced that users would have to link their Steam to PSN to continue playing Helldivers 2, but this decision was withdrawn after the massive backlash from the community.

Given that PSN is currently not available in 69 countries, but the game was still on the Steam store in those countries, there was no other logical outcome at hand for the most part. Fans across Super Earth have been taking to social media to rejoice over this momentous occasion. A user by the name of @CanadianZar on X had this to say:

"Holy Jesus, fans won! Let’s go!"

Given that fans do not usually win against a corporation, having Sony backtrack the Steam linking to PSN requirement is a major victory. For many users, the fight against the recent update from Sony was perhaps the hardest one yet and is up there on the list with Malevelon Creek. The fight is now seemingly over. On that note, this is what fans had to say about the situation:

Players want fellow Helldivers to stop taking out their anger on developers (Image via X)

Fans are mostly relieved that Sony backtracked on its decision. One user, @BakedGrizz, said that it was time for players to stop taking this out on the Helldivers 2 developers by review-bombing the game on Steam. Given that Sony was the publisher, Arrowhead Game Studios did not have much of a choice or say in the matter.

Another user, @Paradox_EP, hailed the developers for taking a stand with the community. By the looks of it, things worked out in the end. Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Fans rejoice as liberty has been restored (Image via X)

One X user, @Bucky_cm, highlighted an important issue regarding the game's review on Steam. With Helldivers 2 now having a 'Mixed' review of 45% on the platform, it is left to be seen how this affects the game, and more importantly, if these reviews will be re-evaluated. Since they were targeted towards the Helldivers 2 PSN linking fiasco, they are, in a way, null and void at the moment.

Will Helldivers 2 fully recover from Sony's bad decision?

Helldivers 2 has been perhaps one of the best co-op games to have released in a very long time. Given the concurrent player count, overwhelmingly zealous community members, and just straightforward gameplay, it's more of a cult following than an actual video game at this point. Given these facts, it's safe to say that Helldivers 2 will bounce back in a few days, but fans will likely not forget what Sony tried to do.

Sony's image has taken a massive hit (Image via X)

As put by streamer PirateSoftware on X, although this is a victory for players, Sony has left a stain on their brand as a publisher. As such, the gaming community will be hesitant to trust them moving forward. Helldivers 2 may not have achieved this level of popularity without Sony, but the recent developments derailed the game and brought things to a standstill in just a matter of a few hours.

Hopefully, moving forward, such decisions will be made after taking into account every factor that could affect the community. That said, liberty has been secured, and Helldivers across the board are once more doing their part to secure liberty and maintain the democratic values of Super Earth.