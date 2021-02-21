Holy Water in Genshin Impact: Where to find it and how to use it

Even the most adept Genshin Impact players might not have come across the rare item called "Holy Water."

Where to find and how to use Holy Water in Genshin Impact

Where to find the Holy Water in Genshin Impact

To obtain the product, players must find the seller named "Hopkins the Marvelous," who sells the Holy Water at Springvale. The Holy Water can only be obtained from this source in the entire game.

Hopkins' location varies from time to time. To locate him during day-time and night-time, players can follow the markers on the map.

Location of Hopkins during Day-time

Hopkins the Marvelous at Day-time

Location of Hopkins at Night-time

Hopkins the Marvelous at Day-time

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Signora in Genshin Impact: Everything known about her so far

After locating Hopkins, players can initiate a conversation with him and chose the dialogue "How do I become more powerful?" to open the deals menu.

A total of 300 Mora is necessary to purchase the Holy Water. Also, it's important to remember that this item can only be bought once a day. Players can also choose the dialogue "How do I get this power...?" and "Three hundred Mora..." afterwards to collect a free artifact from Hopkins.

This artifact does not restock and can be obtained for free only once.

The Holy Water deal by Hopkins

Purchasing Holy Water for 300 Mora

Advertisement

How to use the Holy Water in Genshin Impact

The Holy Water can be used from the inventory's food menu to regenerate HP in Genshin Impact. Although it's not a useful healing material, it is unique and provides a fantastic HP regeneration animation.

The Holy Water will continue to heal one HP per second for the next 20 seconds. The item can only be used on a single character, and it does not heal the party members during CO-OP.

ALSO READ: Renders of Abyss Herald leaked in Genshin Impact