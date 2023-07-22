Honkai Impact 3rd new ELF Project Bunny: Expected release date, features, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8 will debut a new ELF Project Bunny and SP Battlesuit. Equipment: Living Form (ELFs) are human-like companions who assist Valkyries in battles using their Basic, Ultimate, Passive, and Team skills, which have upgradable abilities. Players can also level up their stars, enhancing their combat prowess.

With this new addition, Honkai Impact 3rd players will have 13 ELFs to choose from. HoYoverse will be debuting Project Bunny as a companion to Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit.

When will the new ELF Project Bunny be released?

New ELF Project Bunny in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Honkai Impact 3rd ELF Project Bunny will reportedly be released in the version 6.8 update. HoYoverse has yet to announce the official release date. However, players can expect it to arrive sometime in August 2023.

Features of the new ELF Project Bunny

ELF Project Bunny Ultimate skill, Max Combat Power (Image via HoYoverse)

ELF Project Bunny, the recommended companion for Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit, is an AI with rationale like humans. Additionally, it exhibits Studio Reason's heart and soul.

Project Bunny can deal physical damage. However, the ELF power takes effect only when a physical damage dealer like Valkyrie is on the team.

Here is some detailed information about the skills of this newest companion:

Basic Attack

Project Bunny's basic attack, Elite Employee, unleashes two ATK variants. While sitting on her cannon, she can fire one energy bullet from it or launch four simultaneous carrot missiles.

Joint Skill

Project Bunny's Joint Skill, Genius Partner, summons eight hover guns that can inflict substantial physical damage to opponents. This skill triggers when any Valkyrie in the team deals QTE damage or unleashes weapons skills on opponents.

Ultimate

Project Bunny's Ultimate skill, Max Combat Power, has two parts and attacks enemies chosen by the player. It pulls them close and bombards them with a giant carrot bomb, wrecking explosive damage. Max Combat Power also blocks enemies' attacks en route, decreasing the cooldown period for switching Valkyrie.

How to unlock the New ELF Project Bunny in Honkai Impact 3rd

Project Bunny Join Skill Genius Partner in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

The featured ELF Project Bunny will be obtainable from the Supply for a limited time. It will be available until September 1, 2023, after the 6.8 update releases. Players will be able to secure this S-rank ELF in 100 drops.

Clearing the Project Bunny's trial stage for the first time rewards Crystals. Additionally, players will get two ELF Supply Cards for acquiring Project Bunny during the enhancement event.