Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes release date and time

Honkai Star Rail officials have announced their 2.3 livestream which will soon air on June 7, 2024. Players can tune in to get a peek at all the new content and features prepared for the upcoming patch update. This includes new characters, banners, light cones, and much more. In addition, HoYoverse officials will also release three exclusive redemption codes during the 2.3 livestream.

These codes can be claimed to receive Primogems and other lucrative rewards. Do note that these are limited-time codes and will expire 16 hours after their release. This article will highlight the release date and time for Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream code details and redemption guide

HoYoverse officials will officially release Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 "Farewell, Penacony" at 19:30 (UTC+8) on June 7, 2024. The livestream will release character showcases for Firefly and Jade who are scheduled to debut in the upcoming version 2.3 update. In addition, players will get an official glimpse at all the new content and features prepared for the new version.

During the 2.3 "Farewell, Penacony" Livestream, Honkai Star Rail officials will share three redemption codes in intervals. They will be updated here once they are released. It is worth noting that these redemption codes will be available for a limited time, they will expire 16 hours after their release. It is recommended that players claim the codes as soon as possible.

The countdown above will help players track when the 2.3 livestream is scheduled to go live and release redemption codes. As long as the countdown states, "Time until 2.3 livestream premiere", it implies players still have some time left before the Special Program starts.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes

There are methods players can use to redeem the codes. Here is a quick overview:

In-game Redemption feature

Official Redemption site

In-game Redemption Feature

In-game redeem feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can use the in-game redemption feature to claim redemption codes:

Launch the game and log in to your account

Open the Menu and click on the "..." button next to the equilibrium level

Select the Redemption Code option

Type or Paste the code in the prompt box

Click on Confirm to claim the code.

Official Redemption Website

Official redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also use the official redemption website to claim the codes. Here is how to do so:

Login to the website with your HSR account

Select your server and verify your username

Type or Paste the code and select Redeem

After this, users can check their in-game mailbox to claim the rewards.

